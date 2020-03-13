BuzzFeed Sues Slew Of Federal Agencies For COVID-19 Docs

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT) -- BuzzFeed Inc. and one of its reporters sued a slew of government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, alleging in D.C. federal court Friday that they're violating the Freedom of Information Act by refusing to hand over correspondences about COVID-19. BuzzFeed and investigative reporter Jason Leopold claim in their complaint that on Feb. 12, they submitted FOIA requests with the CDC and DHS' Federal Emergency Management Agency, seeking a trove of documents related to COVID-19. But after numerous back-and-forths, the agencies have yet to produce the required documents, BuzzFeed said....

