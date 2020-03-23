Investors Rip Wirecard Defense To Share Sale Fraud Suit

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 2:40 PM GMT) -- Wirecard AG cannot fight a €33 million ($35.6 million) claim by arguing that it was not part of the initial transfer of the shares at the heart of the suit, the investors suing the German online payments company for conspiracy have said. Prashant Manek and Sanjay Chandi said that Wirecard's defense to their lawsuit, brought at the High Court in London, over an alleged fraudulent share sale relied on “false contentions” that are "wrong as a matter of fact and law." The Indian businessmen said that Wirecard cannot deny its involvement in the alleged conspiracy. They claim it enabled the second...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS