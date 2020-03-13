Insurer Claims Minn. Co.'s Silo Defect Suits Not Covered

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Western National Mutual Insurance Co. sued the designer of a sugar silo that allegedly failed and contaminated sugar in Minnesota Friday, saying it has no duty to defend suits over that failure because it did not lead to personal injury. In a complaint filed in the District of Minnesota, Western National claims its insurance policies for Agri Systems contain exceptions for suits arising from broken equipment that do not involve bodily injury or damage to property that isn't owned or made by Agri Systems. According to the suit, in 2015 a reclaimer system in one of six silos that Agri Systems...

