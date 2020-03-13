Canada Approves Revised Trade Accord With Mexico And US

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers in Canada gave their approval to a revised North American trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico on Friday, putting all three countries on track to begin aligning their regulations so the deal can take effect. The Canadian Parliament approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement just before suspending work until at least April 20 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. and Mexico have already ratified the agreement, meaning the governments can now coordinate on implementation of the deal. Soon after taking office, President Donald Trump prompted negotiations for the USMCA as a replacement for the North American Free...

