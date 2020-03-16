Gov't Sued Over Army's San Pedro River Water Pumping

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Army base’s penchant for groundwater pumping is drying up the “last free-flowing, undammed desert river in the American Southwest,” the Center for Biological Diversity told an Arizona federal judge in its newly filed suit. The environmental group takes issue with a 2014 “biological opinion” issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which found that though Fort Huachuca’s groundwater pumping was lowering the water table and as a result the water levels in the San Pedro River, it wasn’t likely to hurt any endangered species or critical habitat. “This conclusion is arbitrary, capricious, contrary to the [Endangered Species Act],...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS