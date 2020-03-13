Full DC Circ. To Rehear McGahn Subpoena Fight

Law360, Washington (March 13, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit agreed Friday to take another look at a divided panel's ruling last month blocking House Democrats' request to enforce a subpoena for congressional testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn. The appeals court is set to hear arguments en banc on April 28, meaning all of the court's active judges will participate. In a 2-1 ruling on Feb. 28, the appellate panel had sided with the White House's argument that the Constitution forbids federal courts from getting involved in information disputes between the executive and legislative branches. The panel's decision overturned U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's November order...

