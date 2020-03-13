Cases Against Ex-American Apparel CEO Stay Separate

Law360, Los Angeles (March 13, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A California judge refused Friday to consolidate two civil cases involving former American Apparel CEO Dov Charney and hedge fund Standard General's effort to collect roughly $30 million in judgments against him, saying he didn’t have the authority to make the call despite the parties stipulating to the move. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James E. Blancarte ruled that because another Superior Court judge had ruled in 2018 that the cases were not related, the only way for them to be consolidated was for the presiding judge of the court to rule on the issue. Judge Blancarte noted that is “uncommon”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS