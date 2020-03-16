Balancing Settlements, Motions After Fed. Circ. Serta IP Ruling

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Imagine being entitled to hundreds of thousands of dollars following the settlement of a patent infringement suit only to be told days later by the district court that your adversary did not infringe the asserted patents. Although it sounds like a law school hypothetical, this happened recently in Serta Simmons Bedding LLC v. Casper Sleep Inc.,[1] in which the patentee had to petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in order to enforce its settlement agreement. This odd circumstance arose because the parties reached a settlement while motions for summary judgment were pending, as is common in litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS