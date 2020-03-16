Advocates Urge NM High Court To Kill Private Water Rule

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Outdoor recreation groups have asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to overturn a state game commission rule that allows landowners in some cases to keep the public out of rivers and streams that flow through their property, arguing the state constitution forbids the practice. The New Mexico Wildlife Federation and others on Friday filed the high court petition, arguing the state constitution guarantees the public’s access to all waters even if they run through private property. In 2018, the State Game Commission, following a related state law passed a few years earlier, said landowners could ask for certificates to keep the...

