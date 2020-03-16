Nigeria Can't Stall Jurisdiction Challenge In Oil Bribery Case

Law360, London (March 16, 2020, 8:29 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday refused to postpone an April hearing on whether the English courts have jurisdiction to take up Nigeria's corruption suit against oil giant Eni SpA, rejecting the African nation's bid to wait on a parallel Italian criminal case. Judge Mark Pelling said numerous factors weighed in favor of Eni, including the oil company's right to have its arguments that the English proceedings are inappropriately duplicative heard sooner rather than later. "In my judgment, whilst the issues are finely balanced, I consider the points made on behalf of the defendants are one which I should not allow to be...

