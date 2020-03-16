France Fines Apple €1.1B For Breaching Antitrust Rules

Law360, London (March 16, 2020, 12:52 PM GMT) -- France’s antitrust regulator slapped Apple with a record €1.1 billion ($1.21 billion) fine Monday for conspiring with distributors of iPads and other products to fix prices and restrict competition. Apple was hit with a record fine for conspiring with distributors on pricing of iPads and other devices. (AP) The French Competition Authority also fined two of Apple Inc.’s wholesalers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, €76.1 million and €62.9 million respectively for unlawfully taking part in a cartel with the technology giant. The arrangement involved a number of Apple products and services, but not iPhones. “Apple and its two wholesalers agreed not to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS