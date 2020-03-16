REIT Armada Hoffler Sells 7 Retail Properties For $107M

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Armada Hoffler Properties has reached a deal to sell seven grocery-anchored shopping centers in Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland for $106.5 million, the Virginia Beach-based real estate investment trust announced Monday. The company is selling three properties in Virginia, three assets in North Carolina and a single property in Maryland, and the portfolio has a combined 630,780 square feet, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. said Monday. The company did not disclose buy-side info, only saying the purchaser was “an institutional buyer.” The REIT plans to use roughly $45 million of the sale proceeds to pay down debt and will use the remainder of...

