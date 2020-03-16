Gold Traders Secure £1.4M Freezing Order In Bank Fraud Suit

Law360, London (March 16, 2020, 5:01 PM GMT) -- Two Swiss gold traders have secured a £1.4 million ($1.7 million) worldwide freezing order in pursuit of litigation against a British company and its directors in London for allegedly transferring money from Lloyds Bank accounts without authorization. Judge Richard Hermer issued an asset prevention and freezing consent order against Colony Capital Ltd. and its directors, Richard Winter, James Tierney and Sarabjit Khera, on March 11 after both sides agreed to the terms. Global Metals AG and Silcasur AG asked the court to freeze £1.4 million while the bank fraud dispute plays out. Judge Hermer has also frozen the Lloyds accounts connected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS