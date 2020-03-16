6th Circ. Won't Revisit Ch. 11 Power Deals Ruling

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday stood by its ruling that bankruptcy courts, not the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, have the final word over whether utilities can abandon power purchase agreements in Chapter 11. The appeals court shot down five bids for en banc rehearing, refusing to revisit a 2-1 December ruling that affirmed a bankruptcy court's jurisdiction over a FirstEnergy Corp. unit's decision to reject a power deal with electricity cooperative Ohio Valley Electric Corp. The panel will not reevaluate its decision to remand the case back to the bankruptcy court to determine the effects of rejecting power purchase agreements, or...

