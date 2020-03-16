Impossible Foods Raises $500M In Latest Funding Round

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Plant-based meat substitute company Impossible Foods said Monday it has closed on $500 million in its latest funding round to help it continue creating its Impossible Burgers line and ramp up production on its new sausage- and pork-imitation products. Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods Inc. said its Series F round brings it to nearly $1.3 billion in total funding. The latest funding round was led by Mirae Asset Global Investments and included existing investors such as venture capital groups Khosla Ventures and Horizons Ventures Ltd., and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Private Ltd., the company said. Impossible Foods will use...

