3rd Circ. Won't Revive Prof's Bias Suit Over Staff Reduction

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel agreed on Monday that broad staff cuts made by Felician College in 2014, including the termination of more than a half-dozen male instructors, undercut arguments from a former professor who claimed she was fired on the basis of her gender. The court ruled that Yvonne Raley could not maintain a claim for gender discrimination against Felician in the face of evidence that the New Jersey-based college had terminated her employment as part of a larger effort to reduce staff, including a number of her male colleagues, in the face of growing budget constraints. "Considered alongside the other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS