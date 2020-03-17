County Asks Texas Justices To Rehear Tax-Free Zone Row

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court incorrectly relied on certain federal agency documents over others in determining that an oil importer storing products in a local tax-free “subzone” can claim the subzone's exemptions, a Texas county has said in requesting a rehearing. The state high court should not have relied on temporary authorization letters that U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued to a company in charge of a Port of Houston subzone to determine the subzone was “activated,” Harris County, Texas, told justices Monday. The high court's decision that the subzone was activated meant that products owned by PRSI Trading LLC and stored...

