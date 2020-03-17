ICE Hit With Suit Over Detainee Record Destruction Plan

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A coalition of nongovernmental groups has alleged that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the National Archives and Records Administration violated the law by developing and approving a plan to destroy records about alleged mistreatment of immigrant detainees. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, along with the American Historical Association and the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations, sued ICE and the National Archives in Washington, D.C., federal court on Monday, claiming that the agencies had violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the Federal Records Act. CREW, the AHA and SHAFR are challenging the National Archives' approval of an...

