Coast Guard Looks To End Energy Co.'s Suit Over Oil Cleanup

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has asked a Louisiana federal judge to end Taylor Energy Co. LLC's lawsuit challenging the agency's decision to partially take over the cleanup of an undersea oil spill that began in 2004 and has not been contained. The Coast Guard said Saturday that an oil containment system installed by another company has proved safe and effective, and that Taylor's allegation that the system would lead to an "environmental catastrophe" for which Taylor would be responsible is now "utterly implausible." Taylor sued the Coast Guard over its October 2018 order requiring the company to clean up oil leaking...

