Oprah Bump Lands NY Ice Cream Retailer In Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn-based ice cream retailer has filed for Chapter 11 protections in New York court saying that an expansion effort triggered by rave reviews from the likes of Oprah Winfrey did not pan out as expected and significantly constrained its cash, forcing it into bankruptcy looking for a buyer. In initial court filings Sunday, Ample Hills Creamery said its fortunes curdled in recent years as its plan to expand its store footprint and build out a large factory in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn led to cost overruns and construction delays that ate up most of the debtor's capital....

