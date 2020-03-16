Akin Gump Snags Ex-Haynes And Boone Duo In Dallas

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP announced Monday that it had hired away two transactional attorneys from Haynes and Boone LLP who have joined its Dallas office as partners on the corporate team. Ryan Cox joins Akin Gump after 14½ years at Haynes and Boone, and Eric Williams after 18½ years. Neither had worked at any other firm. While there, Cox was co-head of the firm’s capital markets and securities practice, and Williams headed the mergers and acquisitions practice. Williams’ first day on the job was Monday, and he told Law360 that despite uncertainties surrounding business-as-usual in the age of the coronavirus, he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS