Wells Fargo Accused Of Fraud That Ruined Film On The Clash

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The producers of "London Town," a coming-of-age movie focused on the punk band The Clash, seek to hold Wells Fargo Bank responsible for millions of dollars in damages allegedly incurred from a $69 million film financing fraud scheme aided by the bank's employees, according to a complaint made public in Florida state court on Friday. Producers Sofia Sondervan-Bild, Tom Butterfield and London Town Pic Ltd. claim the fraud hindered production of their 2016 film starring actors Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Daniel Huttlestone and led to the release of a "slip-shod version" that was a commercial failure and damaged their reputations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS