RAIT Funding 'Surprised' By Creditor’s $29M Ch. 11 Claim

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment venture RAIT Funding LLC told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday that it was surprised by an investment firm’s assertion that it has a $29 million claim against the venture's estate in Chapter 11, saying that amount is “well beyond any conceivable exposure” RAIT could have. In a filing with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon, RAIT said it believed it had mooted an objection filed Friday by real estate investment firm Harvest Equities Inc. by reinstating most of Harvest’s claim against the bankruptcy estate, but still called in question the amount of the claim. "The debtors dispute in its entirety...

