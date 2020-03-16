Fed. Circ. OKs Infringement Verdict Over Mining Design Patent

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a West Virginia federal jury’s ruling that GMS Mine Repair and Maintenance infringed a mining tool design patent, saying the company can’t raise arguments for the first time on appeal. The three-judge panel said GMS isn’t allowed to present arguments showing it didn’t infringe Hafco Foundry’s patent that weren't brought to the jury. The precedential opinion also said GMS can’t get a new trial based on allegedly erroneous jury instructions. Hefo's patented rock dust blower and GMS' competing product. (Source: Court documents) The decision upholds U.S. District Judge David A. Faber’s judgement on willful infringement...

