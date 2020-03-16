Tribunal Awaits Judge's Nod On Daiichi Drug Patent Fight

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator weighing whether he can adjudicate biotechnology company Seattle Genetics Inc.'s dispute with Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. over cancer drug patents will wait for recommendations from a Delaware court before deciding, according to the Japanese pharmaceutical company. Daiichi Sankyo told the court on Friday that while the tribunal hasn't formally stayed the arbitration filed by Seattle Genetics, which stems from a dispute arising out of a 2008 collaboration deal, the arbitrator is awaiting the report and recommendations from the court before proceeding. Daiichi Sankyo has accused Seattle Genetics in the litigation of attempting to "usurp" its rights to certain patents...

