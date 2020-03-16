Colo. Justices To Weigh $2.5M Defect Award Coverage Fight

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Colorado's high court will weigh in on Auto-Owners Insurance Co.'s challenge to a nearly $2.5 million construction defect judgment entered against a glass company it insured, agreeing Monday to decide whether a lower court should have allowed the insurer to intervene in the defect litigation. The Colorado Supreme Court granted Auto-Owners' petition for certiorari in its dispute with Bolt Factory Lofts Owners Association Inc., which obtained a $2.49 million judgment against the insurance company's policyholder, Sierra Glass Co. Inc., in a lawsuit over defects at the Denver-area Bolt Factory Lofts condominium building. The judgment resulted after Sierra Glass was denied consent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS