Atty Who Repped Polygamous Group DQ'd In Defamation Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge on Monday disqualified an attorney from representing a dollmaker in a defamation suit over a rival's claims that she is associated with a polygamous group, as the lawyer has previously represented the group. Because attorney F. Mark Hansen may be called to testify on his knowledge of whether his client Denise Pratt has ties to a group referred to in court documents as the "Kingston Group" and he has previously represented the group in other matters, U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin B. Pead disqualified the attorney from the case. Judge Pead determined that Hansen may not participate even...

