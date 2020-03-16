UK Homebuilder Gets Herbert Smith-Led $306M Investment

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A real estate fund focused on creating rental units in the United Kingdom has taken in £250 million (about $306 million) from a Herbert Smith Freehills-represented Swedish pension fund to help it continue building homes, one of its investors said Monday. The investment in DOOR SLP by Alecta, a €95 billion (roughly $106 billion) Swedish pension fund, raises the total capital commitments for the company to more than $1 billion, according to Oxford Properties Group, the real estate investment unit of Canadian pension plan Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. DOOR is co-sponsored by Oxford and DV4 Ltd., a client fund advised by...

