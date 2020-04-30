DLA Piper Scoops Up Trio Of Ex-Winston & Strawn Attys

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added a trio of private equity attorneys from Winston & Strawn who have experience in acquisition financing, mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and more. DLA Piper added partners James Kelly, Ilya Bubel and Peter Alfano to its New York office from Winston & Strawn LLP, the firm said in a March 16 announcement. Kelly will lead DLA Piper's New York private equity practice and join Bubel in the firm's corporate group, while Alfano will join DLA Piper's finance group, the firm said. "We work hand in glove with one another," Alfano told Law360. "While the specific practices are...

