Indicted Union Boss Gets 2nd Shot At Staying Assault Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state must reconsider a Philadelphia union boss’s bid to stay a civil assault suit against him pending a criminal corruption case, a state appellate panel said Monday, saying the lower court had failed to properly assess a six-factor balancing test. The lower court only considered one of the six factors before denying a stay bid from John Dougherty, the longtime business manager for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, who is accused in this case of assaulting a rival non-union electrical contractor work supplier, the appellate panel said Monday. It vacated the denial of Dougherty’s stay bid and...

