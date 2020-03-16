Full Fed. Circ. Won't Let Hospira Escape $70M Epogen IP Loss

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday said it won’t review a $70 million infringement verdict against Hospira Inc. in a fight over its biosimilar version of Amgen's biologic Epogen. The en banc court wasn't persuaded by Hospira's claims that the panel undermined a drug development and approval safe harbor when affirming Amgen's award. The original panel also refused to rehear the case. The panel in December upheld a jury verdict out of Delaware, which said 14 batches of Hospira's approved biosimilar Retacrit weren't covered by a Patent Act safe harbor that allows infringement specifically for the development and submission of new...

