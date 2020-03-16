Cisco Workers Will Get $2M From Bias Agreement With DOL

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday that Cisco Systems Inc. will pay $2 million to certain workers in San Jose, California, to settle the agency’s allegations that the company paid its female, black and Hispanic workers less than their male and white counterparts. According to the statement, Cisco will also in the next five years provide at least $2.75 million in pay-equity adjustments to its workers across the country as part of the early resolution conciliation agreement with the Labor Department. The agreement stems from a routine compliance evaluation from the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs that alleged the...

