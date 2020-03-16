Data Center Firm Internap Hits Ch. 11 With $613M In Debt

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Data center operator Internap Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in New York bankruptcy court, citing increased competition, declining revenues and debt obligations that exceed $600 million. Internap, which provides data centers and cloud hosting around the world, said it filed with a restructuring support agreement in-hand with an ad hoc lender group that holds about 77% of its outstanding term loans. That same group is pledged to provide a $75 million debtor-in-possession financing facility, the company said. Chief Financial Officer Michael T. Sicoli said in a declaration supporting the company's Chapter 11 petition that the company had lost more...

