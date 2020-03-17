Citric Acid Importer Didn’t Follow Right Steps, CIT Says

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade said Monday that a citric acid importer challenging tariffs set on its products didn’t seek valid remedies for the case before bringing it to the court, dismissing the suit on jurisdictional grounds. Washington, D.C.-based TR International Trading Co. said several shipments of its products were unfairly targeted by anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders of 156.87% and 8.14% on Chinese products, even though they originated in India, asking the CIT to review the case. But CIT Judge Mark A. Barnett ruled that TRI should have asked to settle the issue administratively before the U.S. Department of...

