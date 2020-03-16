Westport Capital Found Liable For Defrauding Investors

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut jury said Monday that investment adviser Westport Capital and its top executive defrauded investors, generating roughly $780,000 in undisclosed markups and fees. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Connecticut-based Westport Capital Markets LLC and owner Christopher McClure over allegations it was sticking clients with risky securities from the firm’s proprietary brokerage account and costlier share classes of mutual funds. The complaint was filed in December 2017 in Connecticut federal court, and accused Westport Capital and McClure of abusing the authority they had to make investment decisions on behalf of clients. "Investment advisers cannot mislead their clients about conflicts...

