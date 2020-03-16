11th Circ. Revives Wide-Ranging Debt Collection Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman will get another crack at her wide-ranging lawsuit accusing the federal and state education departments, Equifax, Navient and others of improper debt collection practices after the Eleventh Circuit found her complaint was wrongly dismissed as a “shotgun pleading” lacking specific and clear allegations. In a 10-page opinion, the appeals court rejected a Florida district court’s assessment that Cape Coral resident Sandra Dressler’s third amended complaint was “replete” with vague, conclusory or immaterial facts and failed to specify which defendants were targeted by her claims of violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and...

