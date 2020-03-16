Grocery Chain Beats Back Class Cert. In Managers' OT Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday refused to conditionally certify a collective of store managers accusing grocery chain Aldi Inc. of shorting them on overtime and cut several managers out of the case. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis denied the store managers' request that their collective action accusing the grocery chain of flouting the Fair Labor Standards Act be conditionally certified. The workers claim Aldi illegally stiffed them on overtime pay even though they regularly worked more than 40 hours a week and didn't perform true managerial tasks. But the evidence presented by both parties indicates the named plaintiffs' experiences don't...

