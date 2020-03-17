Ex-Eaton & Van Winkle IP Atty's Ex-Wife Wins 401(k) Funds

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has directed defunct law firm Eaton & Van Winkle to give a former intellectual property attorney’s ex-wife the payout from his 401(k) account, refusing to reconsider his finding that the lawyer’s current wife isn’t entitled to the funds. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe in his order Monday granted a motion for summary judgment from Christine Waldbaum, ex-wife of former Eaton & Van Winkle LLP attorney Maxim Waldbaum, in the firm’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act interpleader suit. Eaton & Van Winkle brought the case in August 2017, seeking guidance on whether Christine Waldbaum or Maxim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS