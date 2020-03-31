Mayer Brown Nabs Former Bracewell Partner In Houston

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown’s Houston office has added a former Bracewell LLP partner with extensive experience representing energy industry clients in traditional oil and gas transactions as well as a newfound focus on the monetization of water assets. Dale Smith joins the firm’s corporate and securities practice, where he will continue to represent many publicly traded, large-cap, upstream and midstream clients in energy and energy finance matters. Smith joined the firm on March 16 and says he will always remember his start date because it was the same day the office was notified it would be shifting to working remotely due to coronavirus...

