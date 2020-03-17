Feds Say Greenberg Traurig Has Conflict In $1B Fraud Case

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Tennessee have asked the court to examine whether several attorneys, including two from Greenberg Traurig, can continue representing a pharmacy owner and several corporate entities accused of participating in a nearly $1 billion scheme that involved submitting insurance claims for bogus prescriptions. Attorneys with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee told the Greenberg Traurig shareholder Gregory Kehoe, who represents pharmacy owner Larry Smith and two associated companies, previously represented two potential witnesses in the case when they were deposed in a related civil suit against Smith in Florida. In light of the fact that...

