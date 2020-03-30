Kramer Levin Nabs Private Equity, M&A Partner From Kirkland

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP has added a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner to its private equity and mergers and acquisitions practice in New York. Adi Herman focuses on a range of domestic and cross-border transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, take-privates and joint ventures, Kramer Levin said in announcing his hire on March 16. Herman specializes in representing private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Herman was drawn to the firm's entrepreneurial and collaborative culture, and found the practice group's focus aligned well with his own work, he told Law360. "I found Kramer Levin to be a firm with a...

