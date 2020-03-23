Zurich Fights Lost Rolex Claim, Alleges Fact Omissions

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 8:15 PM GMT) -- Zurich Insurance PLC said it shouldn't be on the hook for a man’s £190,000 ($219,000) Rolex watch, which he allegedly lost while skiing in Aspen, as the coverage may have been voided because he omitted key information when taking out the policy. Zurich contended in High Court defense documents recently made available that it provided a 12-month home insurance policy to Christopher Jones for physical loss of jewelry anywhere in the world in 2018 on certain assurances, including that a statement of facts be “accurate and complete.” Jones told the insurer that he had not made any insurance claims over the...

