English Courts Stay Open Despite Coronavirus Restrictions

Justice Minister Chris Philp announced on Twitter late Monday that “courts will be operating normally tomorrow.”
“Of course people who need to self-isolate as per the medical advice should do so. But for those not in isolation, justice will continue and jurors should attend court tomorrow as per their summons,” he said.
The confirmation from the justice minister came after Johnson held a press conference on Monday afternoon, calling on residents to work from home and avoid socializing, especially in London.
The government’s social distancing policy has urged citizens not to visit bars, restaurants, cinemas or theatres, and to reduce non-essential travel.
“It is not realistic to suppose that it will be business as usual in any jurisdiction, but it is of vital importance that the administration of justice does not grind to a halt,” Ian Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, said on Tuesday.
The judge said there is an “urgent need” to increase the use of telephone and video technology to hold hearings remotely, and said that emergency legislation is being drafted which should boost the ability of the criminal courts to use that technology in a wider range of hearings.
HM Courts and Tribunals Services department, an executive agency of the Ministry of Justice, has meanwhile published guidance for all users of the courts and tribunals in the U.K., which will be updated regularly as new advice on tackling the coronavirus outbreak is given from the government and Public Health England.
The guidance says that while the business of the courts remains open, any changes to individual hearings will be communicated directly to those affected.
The Serious Fraud Office, for example, confirmed that from Wednesday the trial of former Unaoil executives Ziad Akle, Stephen Whiteley and ex-SBM Offshore employee Paul Bondon on bribery charges will be postponed until March 31. The trial began in January and the defense was due to finish their evidence on Tuesday, before both sides began their closing submissions.
HMCTS said that the courts and tribunals will remain open and that professionals, witnesses, jurors and defendants are free to enter the buildings unless they have symptoms of the virus and need to follow the government’s guidance on self-isolation. The guidance sets out the court’s hygiene policies and confirmed that its security policy has changed to allow people to bring in hand sanitizer.
Judges can also consider audio or video links during hearings where a defendant does not need to attend in person.
“We have strong business continuity plans to ensure we can respond to and continue our work in extraordinary circumstances, including public health outbreaks,” the guidance said. “This includes a flexible system — and a flexible workforce — designed to ensure that access to justice can be maintained throughout the most challenging of times.”
The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary did not respond to a request for comment.
Courts across Europe have taken different approaches, with the majority restricting public access. Ireland has limited the courts to hearing only urgent cases and cases that do not involve witnesses in the next few weeks. It will also be allowing far fewer people in its courtrooms for those cases that will have hearings. Courts in Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands have all closed except for dealing with urgent matters.
The Greek judiciary has suspended most trials through March 27 and suspended deadlines for a variety of filing deadlines. The Czech Supreme Court meanwhile has urged anyone attending its proceedings to notify the court beforehand, because they will need to have their temperature taken and could be refused entry if they have a fever. Visitors will also have to answer questions about whether they have been in high risk areas or exposed to anyone affected.
Update: This story has been updated with comment from the lord chief justice.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.