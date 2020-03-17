FCA, New BOE Boss Resist Being Drawn Into RBS Unit Suit

Law360, London (March 17, 2020, 6:05 PM GMT) -- A Northern Ireland court will be asked in May to decide whether Andrew Bailey, the former head of the Financial Conduct Authority, and the financial watchdog will have to defend a multimillion-pound lawsuit alongside the Royal Bank of Scotland in a claim brought by a victim of the lender’s controversial restructuring unit. On Monday, a hearing to determine if the Financial Conduct Authority and Bailey, who is now the head of the Bank of England, can be sued for allegedly failing to properly regulate RBS as part of a claim brought by a former property developer was adjourned until May at Belfast...

