Metro Bank Hit With Fresh Lawsuit By Iranian Customers

Law360, London (March 17, 2020, 2:59 PM GMT) -- Metro Bank is facing fresh legal action after U.K. law firm Ronald Fletcher Baker LLP accused the lender of unlawfully restricting or closing bank accounts with links to Iran. Rokhsareh Vahid, a sanctions and banking specialist at the law firm, said Tuesday that claims have been filed in Manchester County Court on behalf of a group of 17 individuals and businesses who are expected to seek at least £1.5 million ($1.8 million) in damages. The law firm is acting on behalf of British-Iranian citizens, Iranian citizens living in the U.K. and several U.K.-based businesses with Iranian directors. The law firm alleges...

