Guatemala Tells DC Circ. It Shouldn't Have To Pay $35M Award

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Guatemala has told the D.C. Circuit that it shouldn't be forced to pay an arbitration award worth more than $35 million to Teco Energy Inc. in a dispute over a power company because it says the award was annulled and is still in dispute.

Guatemala said in a brief filed Monday that a committee on annulment vacated an award issued by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in favor of U.S.-based Teco Guatemala Holdings LLC. The matter is still in dispute, making it too early for the courts to enforce payment, the country said.

A D.C. federal judge handed down...

