Ex-Fox Rothschild Aide Assails Use Of Weinstein 'Playbook'

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- An ex-Fox Rothschild LLP lawyer accused of attempted rape by a legal aide ripped a page out of disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein's "failed playbook" by trying to paint their relationship as consensual, the former aide told a New York federal court. Plaintiff Stephanie Jones' assertion came in one of two court briefs she lodged Monday opposing separate motions that Fox Rothschild and its former attorney Ian Siminoff — who was fired hours after she sued them in December — that were filed last month to dismiss most of her case. Both motions are seeking to nix Jones' state and city...

