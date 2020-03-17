3 Firms Steer BioPharma's Go-Public With Blank Check Co.

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Immatics said Tuesday it will combine with blank check company Arya Sciences to create a publicly traded company with an expected market capitalization of roughly $634 million, in a deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis, Goodwin Procter and CMS. Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a presence in Texas and Germany, said it will emerge from the combination as a public company called Immatics NV. The resulting business is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol IMTX. Immatics said it will merge with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company sponsored by...

