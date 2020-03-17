Trump Admin. Can't Undo Lightbulb Standards, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy doesn't have the authority under federal energy conservation law to roll back efficiency standards for certain lightbulbs, a host of states, cities, environmental and consumer groups told the Second Circuit on Monday. Fifteen states, New York City and Washington, D.C., along with several green and consumer groups are challenging the DOE's rule removing seven types of lightbulbs from the definition of general service lamps, which reversed an Obama-era rule and removed the bulbs from congressionally imposed minimum standards for energy efficiency. They fired their opening salvos in the Second Circuit on Monday, telling the appeals court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS