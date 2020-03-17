Perkins Coie, DNC Look To Nix Ex-Trump Adviser's Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP and the Democratic National Committee have asked an Illinois federal judge to toss “baseless and improper claims” by a former adviser for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign accusing the firm of being paid $12.6 million to conduct opposition research falsely painting him as a Russian agent. Carter Page, Trump's former foreign policy campaign aide, alleged in January that Perkins Coie attorneys Marc Elias and Michael Sussmann hired private investigation firm Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on him for the Democratic National Committee. The DNC and its attorneys knew the information in a resulting dossier about him was false,...

